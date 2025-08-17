EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:BSVO) Short Interest Down 60.3% in July

EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:BSVO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 46,500 shares, adecreaseof60.3% from the July 15th total of 117,200 shares. Currently,0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 202,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average trading volume of 202,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently,0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 599,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,647,000 after buying an additional 21,476 shares during the last quarter. Gibson Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. Gibson Capital LLC now owns 574,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,165,000 after buying an additional 36,467 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in shares of EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $109,000.

BSVO opened at $21.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.27. EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $16.55 and a 52 week high of $24.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.04.

The EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF (BSVO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund is an actively managed, broad, and diverse portfolio of US-listed, small-cap stocks that appear fundamentally undervalued and have environmental, social, and governance attributes as perceived by the fund adviser.

