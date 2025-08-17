Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL) Shares Sold by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC lowered its position in Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Duolingo were worth $10,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Duolingo by 548.8% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 470,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,659,000 after buying an additional 398,259 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Duolingo by 24.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,346,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,073,000 after acquiring an additional 261,212 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Duolingo by 41,959.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 239,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,448,000 after buying an additional 239,167 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the first quarter valued at $42,950,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duolingo by 270.3% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 146,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,556,000 after purchasing an additional 107,063 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo Stock Down 0.9%

NASDAQ:DUOL opened at $326.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.81. The company has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.87. Duolingo, Inc. has a one year low of $198.33 and a one year high of $544.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $391.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $391.96.

Insider Transactions at Duolingo

Duolingo ( NASDAQ:DUOL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.36. Duolingo had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 13.24%. The company had revenue of $252.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Duolingo, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Duolingo news, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.41, for a total transaction of $3,444,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 72 shares in the company, valued at $24,797.52. The trade was a 99.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $20,939,300 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DUOL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Duolingo from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $575.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank raised their target price on Duolingo from $405.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Duolingo from $340.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Citizens Jmp dropped their price target on shares of Duolingo from $475.00 to $450.00 and set a “mkt outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $454.20.

Duolingo Profile

(Free Report)

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

