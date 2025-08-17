Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,451,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,710 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $315,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 237.7% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:NEE opened at $75.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $155.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.72 and a twelve month high of $86.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.61.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 22.84%. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.5665 per share. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 28th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.37%.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In related news, Treasurer James Michael May sold 2,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $168,717.50. Following the transaction, the treasurer directly owned 27,662 shares in the company, valued at $2,143,805. This trade represents a 7.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Coffey sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total value of $538,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 26,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,906,561.76. The trade was a 22.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $86.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.42.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

