Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 812,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,797 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in AON were worth $324,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in AON during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AON by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in AON during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AON in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AON in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. 86.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AON shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $420.00 price target (up from $401.00) on shares of AON in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $438.00 price target (up from $436.00) on shares of AON in a report on Thursday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $408.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of AON to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of AON from $393.00 to $413.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AON has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $410.69.

Shares of AON stock opened at $367.19 on Friday. Aon plc has a 52-week low of $323.73 and a 52-week high of $412.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $357.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $370.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.09. AON had a return on equity of 50.91% and a net margin of 15.54%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 17.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.745 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

