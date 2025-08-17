Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 45,627 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,105,364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,627 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Humana were worth $292,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,972,872 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,697,222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143,662 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,828,923 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,013,133,000 after acquiring an additional 219,541 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 2,331,343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $616,873,000 after acquiring an additional 74,434 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,605,771 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $407,401,000 after acquiring an additional 160,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Humana by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,216,195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $308,561,000 after purchasing an additional 153,739 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $286.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Humana Inc. has a 12-month low of $206.87 and a 12-month high of $382.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $242.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $253.54.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $6.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.32 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $32.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.85 billion. Humana had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 13.67%. Humana’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.96 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HUM shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Humana from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Humana from $288.00 to $272.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Barclays set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Humana and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Humana from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Humana from $300.00 to $297.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $281.43.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

