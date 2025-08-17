Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Shares Sold by FCG Investment Co

FCG Investment Co cut its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,311 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the period. FCG Investment Co’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DELL. Michael & Susan Dell Foundation acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $265,052,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 160.5% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,027,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $348,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865,013 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 34.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,132,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $466,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312,600 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 4.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,106,218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,653,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 38.1% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,141,618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $377,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142,012 shares in the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dell Technologies

In related news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.27, for a total transaction of $1,222,700,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 25,912,241 shares in the company, valued at $3,168,289,707.07. This trade represents a 27.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 625,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.20, for a total transaction of $78,875,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 960,050 shares in the company, valued at $121,158,310. This represents a 39.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,989,063 shares of company stock valued at $1,583,673,412. 42.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dell Technologies Trading Down 0.4%

DELL opened at $138.27 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $125.79 and its 200-day moving average is $108.71. The stock has a market cap of $93.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.02. Dell Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.25 and a twelve month high of $147.66.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $23.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.17 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.63% and a negative return on equity of 226.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 22nd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DELL shares. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.00.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

