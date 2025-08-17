Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Shares Sold by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. lowered its position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,893 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,890 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $3,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,106,218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,653,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,658 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,460,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,436,000,000 after purchasing an additional 72,271 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,132,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $466,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312,600 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,141,618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $377,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,317,258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $382,281,000 after purchasing an additional 460,483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DELL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 625,000 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.20, for a total value of $78,875,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 960,050 shares in the company, valued at $121,158,310. The trade was a 39.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider William F. Scannell sold 91,230 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.42, for a total value of $10,803,456.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 56,429 shares in the company, valued at $6,682,322.18. The trade was a 61.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,989,063 shares of company stock worth $1,583,673,412. Corporate insiders own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

DELL opened at $138.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $93.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $125.79 and its 200-day moving average is $108.71. Dell Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $66.25 and a one year high of $147.66.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $23.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.17 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 226.48% and a net margin of 4.63%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 22nd were issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 22nd. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 33.49%.

About Dell Technologies

(Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.