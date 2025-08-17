Degen Price Hits $0.0038 on Exchanges (DEGEN)

Degen (DEGEN) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 17th. One Degen token can currently be bought for $0.0038 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Degen has a market capitalization of $47.16 million and $5.88 million worth of Degen was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Degen has traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $118,269.67 or 0.99865526 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118,020.35 or 0.99655008 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $408.37 or 0.00344824 BTC.

Degen Token Profile

Degen’s total supply is 36,963,632,969 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,481,637,551 tokens. Degen’s official message board is warpcast.com/~/channel/degen. Degen’s official Twitter account is @degentokenbase. Degen’s official website is www.degen.tips.

Degen Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Degen (DEGEN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Base platform. Degen has a current supply of 36,963,632,968.51736808 with 24,268,717,530.6150879 in circulation. The last known price of Degen is 0.00374231 USD and is up 2.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 236 active market(s) with $5,483,207.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.degen.tips/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Degen directly using US dollars.

