Cresset Asset Management LLC Sells 7,130 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Cresset Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,130 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $13,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Main Street Group LTD lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. Main Street Group LTD now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth $35,000. Abound Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 58.1% during the first quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 117 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque de Luxembourg S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $298.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Mizuho increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $321.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Automatic Data Processing to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $305.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $314.33.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Up 0.0%

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $301.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $122.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.24, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.81. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $262.21 and a fifty-two week high of $329.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $305.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $305.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 72.84% and a net margin of 19.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th will be paid a $1.54 dividend. This represents a $6.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

