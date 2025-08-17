Cresset Asset Management LLC Purchases 41,180 Shares of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT)

Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 29.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,390 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,180 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $18,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DSG Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Target by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. DSG Capital Advisors LLC now owns 156,644 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $16,347,000 after purchasing an additional 21,726 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC grew its position in Target by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,262,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Correct Capital Wealth Management grew its position in Target by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Correct Capital Wealth Management now owns 13,556 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 4,189 shares during the period. Chapin Davis Inc. grew its position in Target by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 8,507 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 3,342 shares during the period. Finally, CMH Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Target by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,420 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,410,000 after purchasing an additional 14,719 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Target Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of TGT stock opened at $102.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.22. Target Corporation has a 52 week low of $87.35 and a 52 week high of $167.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.87.

Target Announces Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $24.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.54 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 25.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Target Corporation will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 13th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TGT shares. Robert W. Baird set a $100.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $93.00 price target (down previously from $105.00) on shares of Target in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Target from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.42.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.18, for a total transaction of $4,328,100.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 246,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,703,849.54. This represents a 15.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

