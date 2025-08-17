Cresset Asset Management LLC Has $21.24 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Cresset Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $21,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IWB. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 137.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter worth $598,000. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 14.3% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 51.6% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,599 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $353.25 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $264.17 and a 1-year high of $354.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $341.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $323.45.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

