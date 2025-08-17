Cresset Asset Management LLC Has $11.78 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Cresset Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 10.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 125,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,337 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $11,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 16,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 102.5% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,624,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,423,000 after buying an additional 3,352,591 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 53,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,047,000 after buying an additional 3,666 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 8.0% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $522,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

USMV opened at $93.48 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $93.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.72. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $83.99 and a 52 week high of $95.12.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

