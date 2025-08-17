Cresset Asset Management LLC Buys 1,828 Shares of General Motors Company (NYSE:GM)

Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 275,010 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $12,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its position in General Motors by 0.3% in the first quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,377 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,310,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in General Motors by 14.4% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in General Motors by 3.6% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,709 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Burford Brothers Inc. grew its position in General Motors by 2.8% in the first quarter. Burford Brothers Inc. now owns 8,718 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC grew its position in General Motors by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,060 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on GM. Citigroup lifted their target price on General Motors from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on General Motors from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $36.00 price target on General Motors in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Benchmark assumed coverage on General Motors in a research note on Monday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.53.

Insider Activity at General Motors

In other news, EVP Rory Harvey sold 23,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $1,271,020.77. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 8,513 shares in the company, valued at $451,274.13. The trade was a 73.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 36,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total value of $2,027,900.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 12,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $661,585.70. This represents a 75.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of GM stock opened at $56.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $53.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.22. General Motors Company has a fifty-two week low of $41.60 and a fifty-two week high of $61.24.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $47.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.87 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 2.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.06 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that General Motors Company will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. General Motors’s payout ratio is currently 9.52%.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

