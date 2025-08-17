Cresset Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,461 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,189 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $11,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COIN. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Brooklands Fund Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,245,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COIN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $355.00 to $335.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Monday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $276.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $270.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $352.72.

Insider Activity at Coinbase Global

In related news, insider Paul Grewal sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.64, for a total transaction of $3,486,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 82,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,702,833.92. The trade was a 10.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.71, for a total transaction of $8,167,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,849.46. The trade was a 97.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,185,704 shares of company stock valued at $438,918,732. 17.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Coinbase Global Price Performance

Shares of Coinbase Global stock opened at $317.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $81.59 billion, a PE ratio of 30.71 and a beta of 3.70. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.58 and a twelve month high of $444.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $339.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $261.24.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.79). The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 40.87% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

