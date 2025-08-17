Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Sold by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 297,063 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 5,353 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $13,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Corning during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 165.9% in the 1st quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 742 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 90.1% in the 1st quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 745 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, Gen Wealth Partners Inc lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 151.7% in the 1st quarter. Gen Wealth Partners Inc now owns 755 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. 69.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corning alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 82,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.19, for a total transaction of $5,352,294.57. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 809,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,757,941.05. The trade was a 9.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stefan Becker sold 17,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.68, for a total transaction of $849,826.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 16,117 shares in the company, valued at $800,692.56. The trade was a 51.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 211,484 shares of company stock valued at $12,813,804 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GLW. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Corning from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Corning from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Corning from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.17.

View Our Latest Analysis on GLW

Corning Stock Down 0.5%

GLW stock opened at $65.42 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $37.31 and a 52-week high of $66.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.08.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. Corning had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. Corning’s payout ratio is presently 119.15%.

Corning Profile

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.