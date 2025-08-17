Corient IA LLC Takes Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Corient IA LLC acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. North Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 184.8% in the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Up 2.9%

Shares of NYSE:NVO opened at $52.43 on Friday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $45.05 and a 52-week high of $139.74. The company has a market capitalization of $234.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 35.60% and a return on equity of 78.64%. The business had revenue of $11.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.51 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.4119 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. This represents a yield of 240.0%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NVO shares. Dbs Bank cut Novo Nordisk A/S to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. HSBC cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.75.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

