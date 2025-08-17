Corient IA LLC Takes $637,000 Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Corient IA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $637,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WM. Westend Capital Management LLC grew its position in Waste Management by 126.9% in the 1st quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. West Branch Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 120 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Waste Management

In other news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 57,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.36, for a total value of $13,740,295.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 83,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,922,574.24. The trade was a 40.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Rafael Carrasco sold 674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.81, for a total transaction of $159,609.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 16,542 shares in the company, valued at $3,917,311.02. This represents a 3.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Management Price Performance

NYSE WM opened at $226.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $199.69 and a 1 year high of $242.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $230.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.63. The company has a market cap of $91.36 billion, a PE ratio of 33.65, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.64.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 34.37% and a net margin of 11.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on WM shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $245.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. HSBC raised shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, April 25th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 26th. Raymond James Financial upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $255.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.35.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

