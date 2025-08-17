Corient IA LLC Purchases Shares of 25,000 Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica (NYSE:ERJ)

Corient IA LLC acquired a new position in Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica (NYSE:ERJ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 25,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,155,000. Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica makes up 0.8% of Corient IA LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ERJ. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 26,461 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 75,785 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica by 5.3% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,312 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica by 19.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,984 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp ET AL raised its stake in Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 6,689 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. 34.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. HSBC upgraded shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.67.

Shares of ERJ opened at $57.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a PE ratio of 28.06 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.05 and its 200 day moving average is $48.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.33. Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica has a fifty-two week low of $31.76 and a fifty-two week high of $61.65.

Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica (NYSE:ERJ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 5.43%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

