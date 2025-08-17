Corient IA LLC Purchases New Shares in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Corient IA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VMI. Quarry LP raised its stake in Valmont Industries by 395.1% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Valmont Industries by 82.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Valmont Industries by 23.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Valmont Industries during the first quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Valmont Industries during the first quarter valued at $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair raised shares of Valmont Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Valmont Industries from $345.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Valmont Industries from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 3rd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Timothy P. Francis sold 2,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.52, for a total value of $1,027,876.84. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 9,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,494,135.92. This trade represents a 22.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Valmont Industries Price Performance

Valmont Industries stock opened at $374.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $343.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $323.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 34.83 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $250.07 and a 12-month high of $384.08.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.78 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 18.07 EPS for the current year.

Valmont Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 26th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 26th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.33%.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

Further Reading

