Corient IA LLC Purchases New Holdings in Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY)

Corient IA LLC purchased a new stake in Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Air Liquide in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Air Liquide by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Air Liquide by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Air Liquide by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 9,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its position in Air Liquide by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 108,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,098,000 after purchasing an additional 45,612 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Air Liquide Stock Up 1.3%

AIQUY opened at $42.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.53. Air Liquide has a fifty-two week low of $31.68 and a fifty-two week high of $42.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AIQUY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Air Liquide from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Santander initiated coverage on shares of Air Liquide in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

About Air Liquide

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for the industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in Gas & Services, Engineering & Construction, and Global Markets & Technologies segments. The Gas & Services segment comprises large industries business, which offers gas and energy solutions including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide, as well as operates cogeneration plants to supply steam and electricity to metals, chemicals, refining, and energy industries; and industrial merchant business line provides industrial gases, equipment, hardgoods, and associated services to materials and energy, automotive and manufacturing, food and pharmaceuticals, technology and research, and craftsmen and retail sectors.

