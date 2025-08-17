Corient IA LLC Makes New Investment in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Corient IA LLC bought a new position in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Autoliv by 418.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,483,726 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $219,686,000 after buying an additional 2,004,515 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Autoliv by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,857,069 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $164,257,000 after buying an additional 233,469 shares in the last quarter. Lancaster Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Autoliv by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Lancaster Investment Management now owns 903,537 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $79,918,000 after buying an additional 334,716 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Autoliv by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 793,306 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $70,168,000 after buying an additional 91,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Autoliv by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 625,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $58,619,000 after buying an additional 225,000 shares in the last quarter. 69.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ALV. Wall Street Zen raised Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on Autoliv in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Autoliv from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 21st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Autoliv from $103.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane raised Autoliv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Autoliv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.64.

Autoliv Stock Performance

NYSE:ALV opened at $118.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Autoliv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.49 and a 1 year high of $119.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.72. The company has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.39.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 18th. The auto parts company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.14. Autoliv had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 6.83%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Autoliv, Inc. will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autoliv Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This is a positive change from Autoliv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.63%.

Autoliv declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, June 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the auto parts company to reacquire up to 31.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Autoliv

In other Autoliv news, Director Jan Carlson sold 1,555 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.32, for a total value of $168,437.60. Following the sale, the director owned 77,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,394,041.76. The trade was a 1.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Autoliv Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

