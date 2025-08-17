Corient IA LLC Buys Shares of 741 Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH)

Corient IA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PH. Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 27,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,656,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 334.1% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 11,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,203,000 after purchasing an additional 9,120 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 256,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $155,761,000 after buying an additional 8,088 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 12,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,401,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

NYSE PH opened at $729.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $93.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.91, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $705.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $658.92. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a twelve month low of $488.45 and a twelve month high of $763.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $7.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 26.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $750.00 to $776.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday. They issued a “positive” rating and a $860.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $770.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Argus set a $680.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho set a $785.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $768.71.

Insider Activity

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 1,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $729.50, for a total transaction of $826,523.50. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,986,717.50. This represents a 17.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Robert W. Malone sold 2,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $730.66, for a total transaction of $1,649,099.62. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 5,866 shares in the company, valued at $4,286,051.56. This represents a 27.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,414 shares of company stock valued at $6,883,931. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

