Corient IA LLC Acquires Shares of 14,525 Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

Corient IA LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $704,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BAM. AGF Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 60.5% in the first quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 1,603,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,742,000 after purchasing an additional 604,395 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the first quarter valued at $27,859,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,204,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $832,833,000 after purchasing an additional 302,852 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the first quarter valued at $13,438,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,348,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,097,000 after purchasing an additional 248,471 shares in the last quarter. 68.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BAM. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. National Bankshares set a $71.00 price target on Brookfield Asset Management and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $66.00 to $67.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.33.

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Performance

BAM stock opened at $61.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.12. The company has a market capitalization of $100.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.21, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.44. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 1-year low of $39.19 and a 1-year high of $64.10.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 55.92% and a return on equity of 41.12%. The company had revenue of $1,107,960 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Asset Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 117.45%.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

