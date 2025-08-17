Construction Stocks Worth Watching – August 14th

Deere & Company, Berkshire Hathaway, Caterpillar, Opendoor Technologies, and Progressive are the five Construction stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Construction stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business involves construction activities—ranging from homebuilders and commercial contractors to civil‐engineering firms and manufacturers of building materials. Because these companies’ revenues depend heavily on real estate demand, infrastructure spending and interest‐rate movements, their stock prices tend to be cyclical and sensitive to broader economic conditions. Investors often monitor construction stocks as a barometer of economic health, given their close correlation with housing markets and public‐works investment. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Construction stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Deere & Company (DE)

Deere & Co. engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

DE stock traded down $34.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $479.44. The stock had a trading volume of 4,058,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,351,533. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $357.90 and a 52-week high of $533.78. The firm has a market cap of $129.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $512.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $489.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DE

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of NYSE:BRK.B traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $477.96. 2,596,918 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,875,351. The company has a market cap of $1.03 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.81. Berkshire Hathaway has a one year low of $437.90 and a one year high of $542.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $479.85 and a 200 day moving average of $496.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BRK.B

Caterpillar (CAT)

Caterpillar Inc. manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Shares of NYSE CAT traded up $3.86 during trading on Thursday, hitting $417.56. The company had a trading volume of 2,372,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,750,472. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $397.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $355.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.40. Caterpillar has a 12 month low of $267.30 and a 12 month high of $441.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CAT

Opendoor Technologies (OPEN)

Opendoor Technologies Inc. operates a digital platform for residential real estate transactions in the United States. It buys and sells homes. The company's product offerings comprise sell to opendoor product that enables homeowners to sell their home directly to it and resell the home to a home buyer; list with opendoor product that allows customers to list their home on the MLS with opendoor and receive cash offer; and opendoor marketplace product that connects the home seller with an institutional or retail buyer.

NASDAQ OPEN traded up $0.54 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.96. 269,097,145 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,198,047. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 3.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.15. Opendoor Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.51 and a 12-month high of $4.97.

Read Our Latest Research Report on OPEN

Progressive (PGR)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Shares of PGR stock traded up $2.02 on Thursday, reaching $251.21. 2,716,258 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,249,546. Progressive has a 52 week low of $228.54 and a 52 week high of $292.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $254.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $266.21.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PGR

Featured Stories