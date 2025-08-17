Compass Financial Group INC SD Sells 107 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Compass Financial Group INC SD trimmed its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for approximately 0.5% of Compass Financial Group INC SD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Compass Financial Group INC SD’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $2,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 60,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,025,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 38,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,605,000 after buying an additional 4,989 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 119.8% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 3,149 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trading Down 0.4%

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $577.34 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $402.39 and a one year high of $583.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $554.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $514.12.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were issued a $0.5911 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

