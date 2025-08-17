Comparing Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) and UC Asset (OTCMKTS:UCASU)

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) and UC Asset (OTCMKTS:UCASU – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Synchrony Financial has a beta of 1.49, meaning that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UC Asset has a beta of 2.29, meaning that its share price is 129% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Synchrony Financial and UC Asset”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synchrony Financial $22.65 billion 1.17 $3.50 billion $8.24 8.67 UC Asset N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Synchrony Financial has higher revenue and earnings than UC Asset.

Profitability

This table compares Synchrony Financial and UC Asset’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synchrony Financial 14.43% 21.34% 2.71% UC Asset N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Synchrony Financial and UC Asset, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Synchrony Financial 0 8 12 0 2.60 UC Asset 0 0 0 0 0.00

Synchrony Financial presently has a consensus target price of $74.0526, indicating a potential upside of 3.60%. Given Synchrony Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Synchrony Financial is more favorable than UC Asset.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

96.5% of Synchrony Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Synchrony Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Synchrony Financial beats UC Asset on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms. In addition, it provides debt cancellation products to its credit card customers through online, mobile, and direct mail; and healthcare payments and financing solutions under the CareCredit and Walgreens brands; payments and financing solutions in the apparel, specialty retail, outdoor, music, and luxury industries, such as American Eagle, Dick's Sporting Goods, Guitar Center, Kawasaki, Pandora, Polaris, Suzuki, and Sweetwater. The company offers its credit products through programs established with a group of national and regional retailers, local merchants, manufacturers, buying groups, industry associations, and healthcare service providers; and deposit products through various channels, such as digital and print. It serves digital, health and wellness, retail, home, auto, telecommunications, jewelry, pets, and other industries. The company was founded in 1932 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

About UC Asset

UC Asset, LP, a limited partnership, invests in real estate for development and redevelopment in the Atlanta area. Its investments primarily consist of ownership interests in residential and commercial properties for redevelopment in the Atlanta metropolitan area. The company also focuses to invest in and develop properties located in communities adjacent to airports and/or central business districts for shared home-office accommodations; and invest in hospitality properties. In addition, it invests in debt investment in the form of promissory notes or private loans. UCF Asset LLC serves as the general partner of the company. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

