Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN) Short Interest Up 91.9% in July

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 257,500 shares, anincreaseof91.9% from the July 15th total of 134,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days. Currently,1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Currently,1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days.

Insider Transactions at Colony Bankcorp

In related news, Director Paul E. Joiner III bought 6,150 shares of Colony Bankcorp stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.01 per share, for a total transaction of $92,311.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 6,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,311.50. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 8,650 shares of company stock worth $133,733 in the last quarter. 6.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Colony Bankcorp alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Colony Bankcorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Colony Bankcorp by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 132,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,411 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 286,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Colony Bankcorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $589,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 14,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Hovde Group raised their price target on Colony Bankcorp from $19.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th.

View Our Latest Research Report on Colony Bankcorp

Colony Bankcorp Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of Colony Bankcorp stock opened at $16.43 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.15. Colony Bankcorp has a 52-week low of $13.99 and a 52-week high of $18.49. The firm has a market cap of $286.80 million, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Colony Bankcorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 6th will be given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 6th. Colony Bankcorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.11%.

About Colony Bankcorp

(Get Free Report)

Colony Bankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Colony Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers. The company offers deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Colony Bankcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colony Bankcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.