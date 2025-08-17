Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) Holdings Raised by Roubaix Capital LLC

Roubaix Capital LLC increased its stake in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) by 10.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 100,528 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,589 shares during the period. Roubaix Capital LLC’s holdings in Cognex were worth $2,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 126.2% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,609,802 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $137,510,000 after buying an additional 2,571,457 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cognex by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,256,640 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $80,923,000 after acquiring an additional 25,492 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Cognex by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,131,538 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $63,584,000 after purchasing an additional 38,857 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Cognex by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,902,930 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $68,239,000 after purchasing an additional 117,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Cognex by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,891,602 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $67,834,000 after purchasing an additional 497,341 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CGNX opened at $42.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.14 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.95. Cognex Corporation has a 52 week low of $22.67 and a 52 week high of $44.38.

Cognex Dividend Announcement

Cognex ( NASDAQ:CGNX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $249.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.70 million. Cognex had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 6.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Cognex’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cognex Corporation will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is 45.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Melius upgraded Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Cognex from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Cowen raised Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Cognex from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Cognex from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.31.

Cognex Profile

(Free Report)

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

