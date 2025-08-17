CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 5,900 shares, adeclineof78.5% from the July 15th total of 27,400 shares. Approximately0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 10,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Based on an average daily volume of 10,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CLPS Incorporation

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CLPS Incorporation stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS – Free Report) by 186.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,269 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,237 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.13% of CLPS Incorporation worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

CLPS Incorporation Price Performance

CLPS opened at $0.93 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.95 and a 200-day moving average of $1.05. CLPS Incorporation has a 1-year low of $0.74 and a 1-year high of $1.70.

CLPS Incorporation Company Profile

CLPS Incorporation provides information technology (IT), consulting, and solutions to institutions operating in banking, insurance, and financial sectors in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers IT consulting services in credit card business areas, such as credit card application, account setup, authorization and activation, settlement, collection, promotion, point system, anti-fraud, statement, reporting, and risk management.

