CERo Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERO) Short Interest Up 201.2% in July

CERo Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERO – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 49,100 shares, anincreaseof201.2% from the July 15th total of 16,300 shares. Approximately4.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 1,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately4.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.
CERo Therapeutics Stock Down 1.4%
CERO stock opened at $8.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.66. CERo Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $6.71 and a 52 week high of $895.40.
CERo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($31.80) EPS for the quarter.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of CERo Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. D Boral Capital raised shares of CERo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of CERo Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 4th.
CERo Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, an immunotherapy company, focuses on advancing the development of engineered T cell therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program in hematologic malignancies targets an Eat Me signal upregulated on B cell and myeloid tumors. The company is based in South San Francisco, California.
