Cascade Financial Partners LLC Sells 5,850 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Cascade Financial Partners LLC decreased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 119,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,850 shares during the period. Cascade Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $3,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHE. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 311.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,653,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,735,000 after acquiring an additional 2,765,078 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,855,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487,984 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 101.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,891,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,143,000 after acquiring an additional 952,161 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10,534.0% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 743,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,795,000 after acquiring an additional 736,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fund Evaluation Group LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 86.3% in the 1st quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 931,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,679,000 after acquiring an additional 431,461 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHE opened at $31.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.66. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $24.11 and a 52 week high of $31.72.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

