Cascade Financial Partners LLC Sells 3,063 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Cascade Financial Partners LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,063 shares during the quarter. Cascade Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Greenline Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2%

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $98.94 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $95.74 and a 52 week high of $102.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $98.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.17. The stock has a market cap of $128.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.12.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

