Cascade Financial Partners LLC Sells 200 Shares of Crane (NYSE:CR)

Cascade Financial Partners LLC decreased its position in Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,170 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Cascade Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Crane were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CR. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of Crane in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,532,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Crane by 104.8% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 256 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Crane by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,405 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crane during the 1st quarter valued at $339,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crane by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 41,970 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,429,000 after buying an additional 5,197 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Crane alerts:

Insider Transactions at Crane

In other Crane news, SVP Jason D. Feldman sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.10, for a total transaction of $230,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 9,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,734,871.60. The trade was a 11.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price (up from $215.00) on shares of Crane in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Crane from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Crane from $187.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Crane from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CR

Crane Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of NYSE:CR opened at $188.86 on Friday. Crane has a 52-week low of $127.04 and a 52-week high of $203.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $189.13 and its 200 day moving average is $170.36. The stock has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $577.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.70 million. Crane had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Crane will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

Crane Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.31%.

Crane Company Profile

(Free Report)

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.