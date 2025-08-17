Cascade Financial Partners LLC Sells 1,238 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Cascade Financial Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 138,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,238 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Cascade Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Cascade Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $6,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $35,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

VTEB stock opened at $48.88 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.19. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.02 and a 52 week high of $51.17.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

