Cascade Financial Partners LLC Reduces Stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Cascade Financial Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,112 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Cascade Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Cascade Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $5,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VV. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. MY Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. MY Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Clune & Associates LTD. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Clune & Associates LTD. now owns 4,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VV stock opened at $297.02 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $287.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $271.44. The company has a market capitalization of $44.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $221.40 and a twelve month high of $298.36.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

