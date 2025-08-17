Cascade Financial Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Cascade Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 179.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 248,495 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 159,432 shares during the quarter. Cascade Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $2,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 16,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 32,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 43,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 25.5% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 36,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PGX opened at $11.42 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.24. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $10.70 and a 12-month high of $12.54.

Invesco Preferred ETF Company Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

