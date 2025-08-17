Cascade Financial Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Cascade Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,769 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Cascade Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Cascade Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $10,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MGK. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $217,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $464,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 184,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,041,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MGK stock opened at $388.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.33 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $369.45 and a 200 day moving average of $341.24. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $262.65 and a 1 year high of $390.89.

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

