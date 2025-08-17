Cascade Financial Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Cascade Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 23,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,904,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Fiduciary Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth about $43,000. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $92.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.24. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $72.14 and a one year high of $92.28.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

