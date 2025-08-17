Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) is Penn Mutual Asset Management’s 10th Largest Position

Penn Mutual Asset Management raised its position in shares of Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV – Free Report) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,595 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,095 shares during the quarter. Carriage Services accounts for 1.8% of Penn Mutual Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Penn Mutual Asset Management owned about 0.16% of Carriage Services worth $953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CSV. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carriage Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Carriage Services in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Carriage Services in the first quarter worth approximately $93,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Carriage Services by 8,246.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 3,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Carriage Services by 4.1% in the first quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. 66.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CSV stock opened at $45.86 on Friday. Carriage Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.15 and a 12 month high of $49.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.17. The company has a market cap of $720.00 million, a PE ratio of 13.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.83.

Carriage Services ( NYSE:CSV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 21.63% and a net margin of 12.85%. The business had revenue of $102.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.36 million. Equities analysts predict that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 4th will be given a $0.1125 dividend. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 4th. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.51%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Carriage Services from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Zacks Research upgraded Carriage Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Carriage Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Carriage Services in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Carriage Services in a report on Friday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.67.

Carriage Services

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates in two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment provides consultation services; funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services; transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; sale of caskets and urns; cremation services; and related funeral merchandise.

