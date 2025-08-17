Capstone Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPS) Releases Earnings Results

Capstone Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPS – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $12.85 million during the quarter.

Capstone Therapeutics Stock Down 3.9%

NASDAQ:CAPS opened at $1.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.59. Capstone Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $16.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Capstone Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th.

About Capstone Therapeutics

Capstone Therapeutics Corp., a biotechnology company, develops novel peptides and other molecules for helping patients with under-served medical conditions in the United States. It develops Apo E mimetic peptide molecule AEM-28 and its analogs that have completed Phase Ia and Phase Ib/IIa clinical trials for lipoprotein metabolism.

