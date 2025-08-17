Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) Shares Sold by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. reduced its position in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,632 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $3,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COF. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 59,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,010,000 after acquiring an additional 9,374 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 105.3% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 15.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,780,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 10,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.86, for a total transaction of $2,304,576.04. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 68,707 shares in the company, valued at $15,655,577.02. The trade was a 12.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Zamsky sold 5,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.59, for a total transaction of $1,155,888.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 27,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,735,220.76. The trade was a 16.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,091 shares of company stock valued at $4,188,454 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $245.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $184.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $253.00 price objective (up previously from $212.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Capital One Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.81.

Capital One Financial Stock Down 2.5%

Capital One Financial stock opened at $215.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $211.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.65. Capital One Financial Corporation has a twelve month low of $131.55 and a twelve month high of $232.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.50, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $3.55. The company had revenue of $12.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.14 earnings per share. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is presently 123.08%.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

