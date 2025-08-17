Cambiar Investors LLC Sells 8,315 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Cambiar Investors LLC lessened its holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,724 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 8,315 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $6,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in EPAM Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $186,280,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,569,498 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $602,674,000 after purchasing an additional 965,089 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 98.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,628,304 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $274,923,000 after purchasing an additional 809,423 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,181,143 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $510,053,000 after purchasing an additional 620,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,304,243 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $538,778,000 after purchasing an additional 414,942 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EPAM opened at $157.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.67. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.15 and a 12-month high of $269.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.00.

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 7.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.45 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $171.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Susquehanna reduced their price target on EPAM Systems from $270.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $170.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EPAM Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.73.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

