Cambiar Investors LLC Sells 27,465 Shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY)

Cambiar Investors LLC lowered its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,011,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 27,465 shares during the quarter. Bristol Myers Squibb makes up about 2.6% of Cambiar Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $61,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,935 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG purchased a new position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,094,000. Capital International Ltd. CA increased its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 60,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,404,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,806 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 6,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 16,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 5,462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol Myers Squibb alerts:

Bristol Myers Squibb Price Performance

NYSE BMY opened at $48.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.45. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 12-month low of $42.96 and a 12-month high of $63.33.

Bristol Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $12.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.32 billion. Bristol Myers Squibb had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 80.04%. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 3rd. Bristol Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BMY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus raised shares of Bristol Myers Squibb to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Daiwa America downgraded shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Bristol Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.