Cambiar Investors LLC Has $7.52 Million Stock Holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Cambiar Investors LLC cut its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 20.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 50,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 13,009 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $7,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBHT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,853,092 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $718,015,000 after acquiring an additional 616,986 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2,408.1% in the 4th quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 213,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,502,000 after acquiring an additional 205,360 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 1st quarter valued at $29,497,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,048,462 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,486,670,000 after acquiring an additional 195,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 194.0% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 258,467 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,110,000 after acquiring an additional 170,561 shares in the last quarter. 74.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on JBHT. Bank of America boosted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $166.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 price target for the company. Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $159.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Baird R W raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Eric Mcgee purchased 1,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $140.76 per share, with a total value of $161,592.48. Following the purchase, the executive vice president owned 7,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,201.72. This represents a 18.37% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Keefauver sold 989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.97, for a total value of $150,298.33. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,763.62. This trade represents a 51.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $143.45 on Friday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a one year low of $122.79 and a one year high of $200.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $145.77 and its 200 day moving average is $146.90. The firm has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.29.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 8th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is 32.00%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

