Cambiar Investors LLC Has $50.85 Million Stock Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Cambiar Investors LLC cut its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 485,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,764 shares during the period. Diageo comprises approximately 2.2% of Cambiar Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Cambiar Investors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Diageo worth $50,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DEO. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Diageo by 16.3% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 138,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,488,000 after purchasing an additional 19,327 shares during the period. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo during the first quarter worth about $1,908,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 30.1% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 40,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,243,000 after purchasing an additional 9,366 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in Diageo by 2,331.0% in the first quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 41,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,178,000 after acquiring an additional 39,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Diageo in the first quarter valued at approximately $262,000. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diageo Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE DEO opened at $110.92 on Friday. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $96.45 and a 52 week high of $142.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $61.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.53.

Diageo Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $2.5192 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 17th. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.62. This represents a dividend yield of 370.0%. Diageo’s payout ratio is presently 72.55%.

DEO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Monday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Diageo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.00.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

