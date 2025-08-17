Cambiar Investors LLC Boosts Position in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC)

Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 13.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 768,990 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,628 shares during the quarter. Centene accounts for 2.0% of Cambiar Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $46,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in Centene by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Poinciana Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in Centene by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Poinciana Advisors Group LLC now owns 7,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Carnegie Investment Counsel increased its holdings in Centene by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 3,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Centene by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Centene by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 97,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,910,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Centene Stock Performance

Shares of CNC stock opened at $28.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.47 and a 200 day moving average of $51.92. Centene Corporation has a 1 year low of $25.08 and a 1 year high of $80.59.

Insider Transactions at Centene

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $48.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.71 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Centene Corporation will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sarah London acquired 19,230 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.50 per share, for a total transaction of $490,365.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 845,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,554,512.50. This represents a 2.33% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore R. Samuels II acquired 9,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.62 per share, with a total value of $248,580.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 32,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $883,840. The trade was a 39.13% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on CNC shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Centene from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Centene from $71.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Centene from $68.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Centene from $48.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Centene from $45.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.20.

Centene Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

