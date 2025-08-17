CacheTech Inc. Takes Position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

CacheTech Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,362 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TXRH. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the first quarter worth approximately $228,000. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the first quarter worth approximately $227,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 13.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 166,866 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,805,000 after purchasing an additional 20,089 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 289.5% during the first quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 6,127 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 4,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the first quarter worth approximately $414,000. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Texas Roadhouse

In related news, Director Donna E. Epps sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total transaction of $149,216.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $863,960.64. This represents a 14.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $172.84 on Friday. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.73 and a 52 week high of $206.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.03. The firm has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.86.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.09). Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 31.52%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Roadhouse Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Melius Research upgraded Texas Roadhouse to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $212.00 target price on Texas Roadhouse and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Roadhouse presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.85.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

