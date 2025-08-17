CacheTech Inc. Takes $6.53 Million Position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

CacheTech Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 40,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,532,000. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF comprises about 1.3% of CacheTech Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. CacheTech Inc. owned about 0.06% of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 12.0% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 81.1% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 33.6% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA FTEC opened at $208.15 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.95. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $134.11 and a fifty-two week high of $211.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.45 and a beta of 1.16.

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

