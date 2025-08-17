CacheTech Inc. Sells 2,396 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

CacheTech Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 31.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,396 shares during the quarter. CacheTech Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VB. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,826,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,472,000 after purchasing an additional 36,930 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 83.6% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,954,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,357 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,127,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,472,000 after purchasing an additional 83,778 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,121,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,850,000 after purchasing an additional 178,958 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,923,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,635,000 after purchasing an additional 175,474 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $246.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $239.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $231.32. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $190.27 and a 1 year high of $263.35.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

