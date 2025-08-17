CacheTech Inc. Invests $46,000 in EVgo Inc. (NASDAQ:EVGO)

CacheTech Inc. bought a new position in shares of EVgo Inc. (NASDAQ:EVGO – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 17,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EVGO. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in EVgo by 175.5% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 4,949,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,046,000 after buying an additional 3,153,073 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in EVgo by 394.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,623,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,727,000 after buying an additional 3,688,614 shares during the last quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in EVgo by 326.3% during the fourth quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,533,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,311,000 after buying an additional 2,704,662 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in EVgo by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,429,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,891,000 after buying an additional 1,182,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in EVgo by 296.4% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,720,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,017,000 after buying an additional 2,034,045 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, President Dennis G. Kish sold 73,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.69, for a total value of $270,163.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the president directly owned 72,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,672.61. The trade was a 50.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EVGO shares. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of EVgo in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of EVgo in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on EVgo from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.19.

EVgo Stock Performance

Shares of EVGO opened at $3.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.27. EVgo Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.19 and a 52-week high of $9.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 2.33.

EVgo (NASDAQ:EVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $98.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. EVgo’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that EVgo Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About EVgo

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

